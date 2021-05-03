Vancouver Island adds 61 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

B.C. health officials identified 61 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Monday.

The new cases were among 2,174 cases found across the province over the weekend.

Of those cases 835 were reported Saturday, 671 were confirmed Sunday and 668 were added Monday.

Health officials say 15 people died of COVID-19 in B.C. over the weekend, bringing the province's death toll to 1,596.

"As always our condolences and our thoughts are with the families who lost a loved one over this past weekend," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

B.C. has now administered 1,877,330 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 91,731 second doses.

