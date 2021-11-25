Vancouver Island adds 63 new COVID-19 cases

B.C. health officials confirmed 63 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday.

The new cases were among 424 cases identified across the province over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 3,061 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 429 active cases in the Island Health region, according to a statement from the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Island Health data identified the locations of 366 active cases Thursday, including 82 in the South Island, 194 in the Central Island and 90 in the North Island.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, there are currently 52 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 14 patients who require critical care.

Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in B.C. on Thursday. Two were reported in the Fraser Health region and one was identified in the Interior Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,316 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C. including, 119 deaths reported in the Island Health region.

According to the health ministry, 91 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87.5 per cent have received two doses.

As of Thursday, B.C. has confirmed a total of 216,758 COVID-19 cases, including 12,349 cases recorded in the Island Health region.