Vancouver Island adds 63 new COVID-19 cases; active cases near record high

Health officials identified 63 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Friday as active cases in the region approach a record high.

The new cases were among 867 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours, according to a statement Friday from the B.C. health ministry.

There are now 5,657 active cases of COVID-19 across B.C., including 555 active cases in the Vancouver Island region. The region’s highest-ever active case count was recorded on April 9, when health officials identified 569 active cases in Island Health.

Island Health data identified the locations of 452 active cases in the region Friday, including 188 in the South Island, 185 in the Central Island and 79 in the North Island.

Twenty-five people are in hospital with COVID-19 in the island region, including 13 patients in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There were three more deaths related to COVID-19 in B.C. on Friday. All three deaths were recorded in the Interior Health region, according to the ministry.

Since the pandemic began, 1,807 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 43 in the Vancouver Island region.

There are 14 active outbreaks in B.C. health-care facilities but no active outbreaks on Vancouver Island.

Approximately 83.9 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 75.8 per cent have received two doses.

Between Aug. 12 and Aug. 25, people who are not fully vaccinated accounted for 82 per cent of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases and 85.9 per cent of hospitalizations, according to the province.

Health officials have administered 7,408,715 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C. since December.