Vancouver Island adds 64 new COVID-19 cases

British Columbia health officials identified 64 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The new coronavirus cases were among 1,168 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

Six more people have died of the disease, health officials announced Wednesday, bringing the province’s pandemic death toll to 1,521. None of the deaths announced Wednesday were in the Vancouver Island region, where the pandemic has killed 33 people.

The Island Health region has confirmed 4,146 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are now 537 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region, including 19 people in hospital and six more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 470 active cases Wednesday, including 253 in the South Island, 180 in the Central Island and 37 in the North Island.

B.C. has now administered 1,190,832 COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 87,820 secondary doses.

“We strongly encourage everyone who is now eligible for a vaccine to arrange for your appointment today,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a joint statement. “This not only protects you, but also provides greater protection to everyone around you.”

Dix and Henry noted that every British Columbian over 55 is now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine through a local pharmacy.

"People 64 and older and Indigenous peoples 18 and over, as well as individuals who have received a ‘clinically extremely vulnerable’ letter, are being invited to book through the Get Vaccinated program," they added.

Health officials plan to give a live update on coronavirus modelling for the province Thursday afternoon and may also announce new restrictions on businesses and social activities.

Premier John Horgan said travel restrictions would be discussed by the provincial cabinet on Wednesday and those talks would also likely examine the status of bookings for hotels, bed and breakfasts and camp sites.

Restaurant industry groups that met with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Tuesday tell CTV News they expect current bans on indoor dining will extended into May.