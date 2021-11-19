Vancouver Island adds 71 new COVID-19 cases in final update of the week

Another 71 cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Vancouver Island region Friday.

The new cases were among 497 cases confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 3,420 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 454 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the B.C. Ministry of Health.

Over the past 24 hours, three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in B.C. One occurred in Fraser Health, one was reported in Vancouver Coastal Health and one was confirmed in Northern Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,293 people have died of the illness in B.C., including 117 deaths in the island region.

As of Friday, 90.8 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 87 per cent have received two doses.

COVID-19 VACCINES APPROVED FOR YOUTH

Earlier Friday, B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix responded to the federal government's announcement that COVID-19 vaccines have been approved for children aged five to 11.

Dix said the announcement was "very exciting news," adding that the vaccinations have been tailored for youth specifically.

The health minister said that each youth dose will be about one-third as strong as a shot that an adult receives.

"The review has been rigorous, it's been detailed, it was independent and scientific," Dix said.

He anticipates that B.C. will begin receiving the youth doses next week, and that they will begin administering the youth shots beginning in the week of Nov. 29.

Dix encouraged parents to register their children for a shot on the province's Get Vaccinated website. Further details will be announced Tuesday, he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.