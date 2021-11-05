Vancouver Island adds 73 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Another 73 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the Vancouver Island region Friday.

The new cases were among 549 cases confirmed across the province over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 4,483 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 605 active cases in the Island Health region, according to a statement from the Health Ministry.

As of Friday, Island Health had slightly more active cases of COVID-19 than Vancouver Coastal Health, where 601 cases are active, according to the Health Ministry.

Island Health data identified the locations of 494 active cases Friday, including 120 in the South Island, 304 in the Central Island and 70 in the North Island.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 68 people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, including 19 patients who require critical care.

One new COVID-19 death was reported in B.C. Friday in the Northern Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 2,201 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 97 deaths recorded in the Vancouver Island region.

As of Friday, 90.2 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.7 per cent have received two doses.