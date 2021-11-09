Vancouver Island adds 76 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Another 76 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).
The new cases were among 500 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
There are currently 4,301 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 613 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the BCCDC.
Island Health data identified the locations of 489 active cases Tuesday, including 132 in the South Island, 275 in the Central Island and 82 in the North Island.
Five COVID-19 deaths were recorded in B.C. Tuesday, three of which were identified in the Vancouver Island region.
Since the pandemic began, 2,223 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 103 deaths recorded in the Island Health region.
According to the BCCDC, there are currently 64 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 16 patients who require critical care.
-
Thirteen people facing 141 charges following Ontario drug trafficking investigationThirteen people are facing dozens of charges following a months-long investigation into alleged fentanyl and cocaine trafficking.
-
Police investigate sexual assault in Dartmouth on Sept. 30Police say they are investigating a sexual assault that happened in September in Dartmouth, N.S.
-
B.C. music venues launch campaign to bring back general admission seating amid COVID-19As of Tuesday morning, more than 11,000 letters had been submitted to the provincial government by venue operators and fans of live music.
-
GM restarts truck production at Oshawa, Ont. assembly plantGeneral Motors has restarted vehicle production at its Oshawa Assembly Plant after shutting operations down at the end of 2019.
-
Man facing assault charges after altercation in ChathamA man is facing multiple charges after allegedly attempting to grab a Chatham-Kent police officer’s taser following an altercation.
-
Legions see fewer donations to poppy campaign due to pandemicRoyal Canadian Legions are expecting fewer donations to its poppy campaign this year, and the pandemic is partly to blame.
-
Trial begins for second group of Nova Scotia inmates in cell attackThe prosecution opened its case Wednesday in the second of multiple trials where a total of 15 Nova Scotia inmates have been accused of attempting to murder a newly arrived prisoner in 2019.
-
Sault police charge woman after filing fake robbery reportA 25-year-old woman in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with public mischief after she lied about being robbed at gunpoint, police say.
-
Sustainable management of salmon fishery before colonization revealed in B.C. studyA new study confirms what Michelle George's family has told her about their Tsleil-Waututh ancestors' fishing practices of targeting male salmon both for their meat and to sustain the fishery.