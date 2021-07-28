Vancouver Island adds 8 new cases as COVID-19 surge continues
Health officials identified eight new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.
The new cases are among 185 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours.
There are currently 909 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 41 active cases in the island region, according to a statement Wednesday from the health ministry.
Three more deaths from the disease were reported in the Vancouver Coastal Health region on Wednesday, bringing the province's pandemic death toll at 1,771.
Since the pandemic began, 41 people have died of COVID-19 in the Island Health region.
As of Wednesday, 80.9 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 63.2 per cent have received two doses.
B.C. health-care workers have administered 6,685,982 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the vaccines became available in December.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
