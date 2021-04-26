Vancouver Island adds 82 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death over weekend

B.C. health officials say one more person has died of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region, while 82 new cases were identified in the health authority over the weekend.

The new cases were among 2,491 cases found across the province over the past 72 hours.

Some 881 of the cases were reported Saturday, 847 cases were found Sunday and 763 cases were added Monday.

The Island Health region has now reported 4,540 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. There are currently 308 active cases in the health authority, including 27 people who are in hospital for treatment, and four more who are receiving critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 265 active cases Monday, including 172 in the South Island, 71 in the Central Island and 22 in the North Island.

Health officials say 17 more people have died of the virus, bringing B.C.'s pandemic death toll to 1,571.

One death was reported on Vancouver Island, where 35 people have now died of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

"As always, our condolences and our thoughts go out to the families who have lost a loved one to this pandemic," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

According to Henry, two people who died over the weekend were over the age of 90, seven people were in the 80 to 89 age group, five people were in the 70 to 79 age group, two people were in the 60 to 69 age group and one person was between the ages of 50 and 59.

"Again, this shows us how devastating the virus can be to people who are older," she said.

B.C. has now administered more than 1.6 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, including 89,035 second doses.

B.C.'s top doctor encourages everyone to receive a vaccine when they are eligible to, and adds that anyone aged 18 or older can now register for their vaccine.

Henry is also reminding people the vaccine does not take full effect until two to three weeks after it is administered.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says that 35.96 per cent of all B.C. adults have received their first vaccine dose.

However, he stressed that whether you have been vaccinated or not, all British Columbians should continue to follow provincial health orders and avoid all non-essential travel until the end of the May long weekend.