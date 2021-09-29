Vancouver Island adds 82 new COVID-19 cases, active cases reach record high

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) identified 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The cases are among 813 new cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, according to the BCCDC.

There are now 6,185 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including a record-breaking 704 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The previous record was set on Sept. 17, when there were 700 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 558 active cases Wednesday, including 296 in the South Island, 220 in the Central Island and 42 in the North Island.

There are currently 31 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, 17 of whom require critical care.

Health officials say 11 more people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including three deaths reported in the Island Health region.

Two other deaths were reported in the Fraser Health region, five were recorded in Vancouver Coastal Health and one was identified in the Northern Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 1,953 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 68 deaths reported in the Island Health region.

LATEST VACCINATION RATES

As of Thursday, approximately 87.9 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.8 per cent of eligible people have received two doses.

Since the pandemic began, the province has administered 7,831,229 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the B.C. Ministry of Health, the majority of recent COVID-19 cases have been identified in people who are not fully vaccinated.

Between Sept. 21 and Sept. 27, people who are not vaccinated made up 64.9 per cent of confirmed COVID-19 cases, while partially vaccinated people made up seven per cent. The remaining cases, 28 per cent, were confirmed in people who are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, most people who required hospitalization due to COVID-19 in recent weeks were not vaccinated, according to the Health Ministry.

Between Sept. 14 and Sept. 27, unvaccinated people accounted for 72.6 per cent of hospitalizations, partially vaccinated people made up 8. 2 per cent and fully vaccinated people made up 19.2 per cent.