Vancouver Island adds 82 new COVID-19 cases, active cases surpass 700

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) identified 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The cases are among 813 new cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, according to the BCCDC.

There are now 6,185 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including a record-breaking 704 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

The previous record was set on Sept. 17, when there were 700 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 558 active cases Wednesday, including 296 in the South Island, 220 in the Central Island and 42 in the North Island.

There are currently 31 people in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, 17 of whom require critical care.

The latest BCCDC data indicates that 11 more people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including three deaths in the Island Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 1,953 people have died of the illness in B.C., including 68 deaths reported in the Island Health region.

