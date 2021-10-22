Vancouver Island adds 89 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

B.C. health officials have identified another 89 cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Friday.

The new cases were among 649 cases found across B.C. over the past 24 hours.

There are currently 5,106 active cases of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including 545 active cases in the Island Health region, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

Island Health data identified the locations of 452 active cases Friday, including 172 in the South Island, 239 in the Central Island and 41 in the North Island.

Fifty-four people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, 20 of whom require critical care, according to the BCCDC.

British Columbia recorded 13 more COVID-19-related deaths over the past 24 hours, two of which were located in the Island Health region, according to BCCDC data.

Since the pandemic began, 2,109 people have died of COVID-19 in the province, including 86 deaths reported out of the Island Health region.

As of Friday, 89.4 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 83.9 per cent have received two doses.

In total, the province has administered 8,120,458 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it began its vaccination efforts in December 2020.