Health officials identified 99 more cases of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island over the weekend.

The new cases are among 1,428 new cases found across B.C. since Friday, bringing the provincial total to 77,263 cases since the pandemic began.

The Island Health region has now recorded 2,167 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Health officials said Monday they had administered 218,726 doses of COVID-19 vaccine in B.C., according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

