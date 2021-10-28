Vancouver Island adds record-breaking 114 new COVID-19 cases

Health officials in B.C. have identified a record-setting 114 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Thursday.

The previous record was set on Oct. 5, when 107 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the island region over a 24-hour period.

Thursday's new cases were among 758 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the B.C. Health Ministry.

Island Health's case count Thursday outpaced both the Interior and Vancouver Coastal Health regions, where 108 and 74 new cases were found over the past 24 hours, respectively.

There are currently 4,961 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 586 active cases in the island region, according to the Health Ministry.

Island Health data identified the locations of 488 active cases Thursday, including 141 in the South Island, 298 in the Central Island and 49 in the North Island.

Ten more COVID-19 deaths were recorded in B.C. over the last 24 hours, none of which were located in the Vancouver Island region.

Four deaths were reported in Fraser Health, four were confirmed in Interior Health and two more were reported in Northern Health.

Since the pandemic began, 2,147 people have died of the illness in British Columbia, including 89 deaths recorded in the Island Health region.

As of Thursday, 55 people are in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 in the Island Health region, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control, including 26 patients who require critical care.

Approximately 89.8 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 84.9 per cent have received two dose.

In total, the province has administered 8,202,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it began its vaccination campaign in December.