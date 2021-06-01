Vancouver Island adds single case of COVID-19 as immunizations surpass 70% of B.C. adults

For the second day in a row, British Columbia health officials identified just one new case of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The new case was among 184 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

Health officials have now reported 144,473 cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since the pandemic began, including 5,060 cases in the Vancouver Island region.

There were no COVID-19-related deaths reported in the province Tuesday, and the B.C. pandemic death toll remains at 1,703.

The coronavirus has killed 41 people in the Vancouver Island region since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 91 active cases of COVID-19 in the island region, including seven people in hospital and one more in critical care.

Island Health identified the locations of 59 active cases Tuesday, including 27 in the South Island, 25 in the Central Island and seven in the North Island.

B.C. has now administered 3,303,334 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 191,222 secondary doses.

Approximately 70.4 per cent of all adults in B.C. have now received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Approximately 67 per cent of people aged 12 and older have been vaccinated.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has required us to do things we have perhaps never done before to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our communities,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix in a statement Tuesday.

“The more people who are fully vaccinated, the less risk there is that the virus can spread in our communities, and the more quickly we’ll be able to confidently put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us,” they added.