Vancouver Island animal workers encouraged by B.C.'s announcement of $10M veterinary student funding

At one of Victoria's most well-known farms, staff feel lucky they managed to get emergency help for their miniature horse, Peanut Butter.

"Sometimes trying to find somebody to come immediately can be challenging," said Lynda Koenders, operator of the Beacon Hill Children's Farm.

"We really need more veterinarians around," she said.

Now, there's reason to hope that more vets will set up in British Columbia.

On Monday, the B.C. government announced it was investing $10 million into veterinarian education, meaning twice as many first-year students from B.C. will be able to enroll in the Western College of Veterinary Medicine in Saskatchewan.

"This news is something we've been hoping for and advocating for, along with many other stakeholders in the veterinary field," said Dr. Emilia Gordon, BC SPCA senior manager of animal health.

The funding doubles the number of B.C. student spots from 20 to 40, which will benefit both animal patients and the overworked veterinarians who serve them, according to the province.

"It is so important that we invest now because we know there have been long wait lists," said B.C. Minister of Advanced Education Anne Kang.

"We know there have been animals suffering as a result of the flood, and we know that farmers and the agricultural industry need the support," she said.

VET SHORTAGE

The shortage of veterinarians in B.C. is still a pressing issue, however.

A 2019 labour survey by the Society of B.C. Veterinarians found that the province would need an additional 100 veterinarians per year until at least 2024 to keep up with demand.

While the society is pleased with Monday's announcement, it says it's still looking at ways to fill the staffing shortfall.

The province says it's also exploring other ways to bring more vets to B.C., such as streamlining recognition of foreign veterinary credentials for prospective workers who may want to move to B.C.

With files from The Canadian Press.