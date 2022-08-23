Vancouver Island archer heading to Italy for world championships

A Vancouver Island man is getting ready to fly to Italy to take part in an international archery competition next month.

Billy Sanderson is a barebow archer, a title that refers to the type of bow he uses.

"There's no sights, no aiming devices on our bows," he said Tuesday.

Sanderson is heading to Terni to participate in the World Archery 3D Championships, which run from Sept. 4 to 10.

Archers in this competition shoot at 3D targets of animals that are "life-sized and lifelike," he says.

CONSTANT TRAINING

At the Victoria Fish and Game Protective Association (VFGPA), Sanderson practices on 3D replicas of deer, badgers and raccoons.

"You're needing to perfect an exact motion over and over and over again," he said.

VFGPA president Doug Bancroft says Sanderson spends tens of hours training every week, both on the range and off.

One method of training includes using tools to record every moment made during each shot.

That information can then be studied to help determine things like what position Sanderson's body was in when a shot was released, and exactly when the arrow began to fly, according to Bancroft.

"[Sanderson] is superb. He's at the height of the archery discipline here at the fish and game association and he's a superb coach as well," said Bancroft.

The VFGPA president says the association has about 5,000 members and many have gone on to compete on national teams in the past. However, Sanderson is one of the strongest competitors in recent memory.

"This is the first time in well over a decade that we're sending someone to a world competition event at a very competitive level," he said.

'I WANT TO WIN'

The World Archery 3D Championships have been postponed since 2020 due to the pandemic.

Sanderson says he's eager for his chance to compete and go for gold.

"Oh I want to win," he said. "I'm not just going over there to have a fun time and do something really neat."

Sanderson says one of the key things he needs to succeed is calm.

"Working through that Zen," he said.

Bancroft says the whole VFGPA has high hopes for the archer.

"We're looking forward to seeing him come back home with medals," he said.

Sanderson has also set up an online fundraiser to help cover the costs of attending the international competition.