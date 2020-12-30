Alpine skiers are being warned of high avalanche risks in backcountry areas of Vancouver Island Wednesday.

Non-profit group Vancouver Island Avalanche Centre, or VIAB (for Vancouver Island Avalanche Bulletin), says recent weather conditions have caused avalanche risks to be considered “high” at alpine and treeline elevations, while still remaining “considerable” below treeline heights.

Backcountry enthusiasts are being encouraged not to travel in areas where avalanche risks are considered “high” by VIAB.

Earlier this week, relatively minor avalanches were triggered by humans, according to the avalanche centre.

“Numerous loose day avalanches were triggered by folks up to size one island-wide,” said the centre in an update Wednesday.

A “size one” avalanche is considered relatively harmless to people with a typical path of up to 10 metres, according to Avalanche Canada.

However, a size two avalanche, which “could bury, injure or kill a person” was also reportedly recorded on Monday on the Forbidden Plateau.

“One size two was skier-triggered in the southern zone (Port Alberni) that took a skier for a ride without injury,” said the avalanche centre.

The Vancouver Island Avalanche Centre monitors avalanche conditions daily for a variety of mountains on central Vancouver Island.

Risks can change day to day, with slightly lower risks predicted Thursday before increasing again on Friday.

VIAB says that many of this week’s avalanches were caused by skiers. “Its all a good reminder that though our island snowpack is know for being stable it can be a sleeping giant,” said the avalanche centre.

