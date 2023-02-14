Vancouver Island-based Country Grocer purchases 49th Parallel Grocery chain

Two Vancouver Island-based grocery chains are combining into a single franchise now that Country Grocer has acquired 49th Parallel Grocery.

The transition begins on Monday, Feb. 20, with Country Grocer taking over all four 49th Parallel Grocery locations in Ladysmith, Chemainus, Cedar and Duncan, B.C.

The four 49th Parallel Grocery locations will be converted into Country Grocers starting later this year, with the first conversion starting in March at the Duncan store.

49th Parallel has been operating on Vancouver Island since 1977, and employs nearly 400 people.

"We are delighted to see the business become part of a bigger, multi-generational, family-operated grocery business with similar family and community values as 49th Parallel Grocery," said Peter Richmond, president and CFO of 49th Parallel Grocery.

"Country Grocer is the ideal ownership group to keep the independent voice alive and well here on Vancouver Island," he said.

Country Grocery launched in 1984 on Vancouver Island and currently operates seven grocery stores in southern Vancouver Island, Nanaimo, and Salt Spring Island.

"Country Grocer is extremely excited about this acquisition, and we look forward to working with everyone on the 49th Parallel team," said Wally Large, co-founder of Country Grocer.

"Our ownership team has an incredible amount of respect for the Richmond family and the amazing job they have done serving the communities that they operate in," he said.