Vancouver Island beach cracks list of top 50 beaches in the world

Travel website Big 7 Travel has released its annual list of the top beaches in the world, and a familiar shoreline on Vancouver Island has made the list.

Mystic Beach, located on the southwestern edge of Vancouver Island along the Juan de Fuca Marine Trail, ranked 42nd in Big 7 Travel's list of top 50 beaches in the world.

The Vancouver Island destination claimed its spot just ahead of Diani Beach in Kenya, ranked at 43rd, and just behind Eagle Beach in Aruba, which took home the 41st spot.

Mystic Beach is the only beach in Canada to make it onto the top 50 list, which is now entering its fourth year.

Almost all other beaches to make the list are warm, tropical destinations.

The list is made by using data from social media, Big 7 Travel research, and accreditation from Blue Flag – a program that looks at the environmental, accessibility, and educational qualities of beaches, marinas, and boating tourism operators.

"Canada might not immediately spring to mind when you think about beautiful beaches, but with some 15,000 miles of beaches it should do," reads a description from Big 7 Travel.

"Mystic Beach, located on the southern coast of Vancouver Island, is one of its most enchanting. Set along the Juan de Fuca Trail, the white sandy beach is set against lush forest, with a picturesque waterfall cascading right into the brilliant blue sea."

The full list of 50 best beaches in the world can be found on the Big 7 Travel website.