Temperatures across Vancouver Island are expected to plummet to seasonal lows this week, according to Environment Canada.

The weather service issued a special weather statement Monday warning of temperatures between five and 10 degrees below seasonal averages for all of coastal B.C.

The special weather statement covers all of Vancouver Island, where a mass of Arctic air is expected to settle late Monday.

“On Tuesday, temperatures will continue to drop as more Arctic air is forced southwards,” says Environment Canada. “Strong outflow winds and brisk wind chill values are then expected to begin over southern coastal areas Tuesday night.”

The weather service says the Arctic air mass will bring “the coldest conditions seen this season” to coastal B.C.

The cold temperatures are expected to persist for the remainder of the week.