Vancouver Island brewery buzzing after big win at World Beer Awards

Phillips Brewing & Malting Co. has won three titles at the World Beer Awards this year.

The Victoria-based brewery shared the news in a Facebook post Thursday saying it was "immensely proud" of the achievement.

Winning gold for world’s best Kölsch was Phillips’ Cold Snap, while the brewery’s Glitter Bomb Hazy Pale Ale won Canada Gold for American-style pale ale and the company' Blue Buck won Canada Bronze.

The award-winning beers were selected from more that 3,200 entries from more than 50 countries and were among dozens of awards given out.

The World Beer Awards says it selects, rewards and promotes the world’s best drinks to consumers across the globe.