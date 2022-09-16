Vancouver Island brewery launches fundraiser to help protect wild salmon

Phillips Brewing & Malting Company has launched its latest fundraising effort in support of the Pacific Salmon Foundation by brewing and selling a specialty beer.

The company brewed a Mango Hazy Indian Session Ale for this edition of its yearly fundraising campaign through the Benefit Brew initiative.

On its website, the Pacific Salmon Foundation says it was established in 1987 with a goal to protect, conserve and restore wild Pacific salmon populations in B.C. and the Yukon.

Matt Phillips, founder of Phillips Brewing & Malting Company, told CTV News on Thursday that the “Benefit Brew” campaign started about 10 years ago.

“Once a year, we call for nominations of non-profits and then we make a beer for them, brand it for them and give them the proceeds of the brew,” said Phillips.

Phillips said supporting the community is something the brewery does because it can.

“It’s great to have a way to do it that’s not just giving them money, but also a little recognition for the great work that they do,” said Phillips. “To be able to celebrate it with a beer is something. We like to celebrate everything with a beer, so we’re glad to be able to share that.”

The batch of Mango Hazy Indian Session Ale will be available at private liquor stores for a limited time.