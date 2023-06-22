Vancouver Island celebrates National Indigenous Peoples Day

National Indigenous Peoples Day is a day meant to celebrate Indigenous cultures and the contributions that First Nations, Inuit and Metis people have made in Canada.

On Vancouver Island, people spent Wednesday learning, conversing and at times healing.

As a Canadian Coast Guard hovercraft made its way into Victoria’s Inner Harbour, aboard was a memorial monument created for children of residential schools who never made it home.

“Today is a reflection of the necessities for these conversations to continue,” said Bradley Dick, a Lekwungen community member. “We’re just at the tip of the iceberg.”

The monument was carved by Stan Hunt.

A crowd gathered to say farewell to the pole before it makes its way to Vancouver for a ceremony later in the afternoon.

At Royal Roads University, it was more of an upbeat atmosphere.

“The theme for National Indigenous Peoples Day is love, joy and unity, embracing community and what better place to do it than at this event,” said Asma-Na-Hi Antoine, director of Indigenous engagement at Royal Roads University.

The gathering was a sea of orange, filled with people of all ages and backgrounds.

“We have over 3,000 children who have registered to come down for this event,” said Antoine.

The event was meant to educate and hopefully to begin a conversation.

“The goal is to really create a ripple effect around everyone's kitchen table and in the boardrooms and keep that idea of talking about truth and reconciliation,” said Antoine.

At Vancouver Island University, the day was about food.

“We’ve got soup and bannock for folks,” said Deborah Saucier, president and vice-chancellor of Vancouver Island University.

“We’re going to have a series of films that demonstrate different aspects of Indigenous culture,” said Saucier.

It was also about support, standing shoulder to shoulder with one another.

“What’s particularly important is to make sure that our Indigenous students understand that we celebrate with them on this important day,” said Saucier.

Events like these happened from coast to coast, bringing people together to create understanding for the future.