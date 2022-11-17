Vancouver Island charity seeking donations for those living on the street as winter sets in

The Backpack Project is collecting warm clothing, sleeping bags, tents and food for those living on the streets in the capital region.

Donations are being collected at 12 of the region's municipal halls.

The project started 13 years ago when Niki Ottosen, who is a landscaper by trade, heard that a man died of hypothermia in a park where she had worked.

That first year, she gave out 10 packs with the help of family and friends. The project has since grown to providing as many as 200 bags to people in need.

Ottosen said last year’s donations filled three one-tonne trucks, and she's expecting to fill four trucks this year.

“This is the community response to a community crisis,” Ottosen told CTV News as she organized goods already collected.

“Could you imagine if all three levels of government acted with the same sense of urgency and consistency that families and communities are feeling right now? I believe we could solve a lot of problems together.”

Donations are being given out by outreach workers familiar with the community's most vulnerable. Those interested in donating can bring items to Fairfield Gonzales Community Centre as well as Ottosen’s home at 3340 Metchosin Rd. until Dec. 23.