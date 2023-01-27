Vancouver Island city councillor charged with assault

A Vancouver Island city councillor is on a mandatory leave of absence after he was charged with assault.

Court documents show Coun. David Frisch was charged with assault against an intimate partner following an incident on Jan. 7.

The Courtenay, B.C., councillor made his first court appearance Thursday and has not been placed in custody.

In a statement, the city says Frisch has taken a mandatory leave from his council duties as required by a section of the Community Charter.

"This section applies to a council member who is charged with an offence under the criminal code," city spokesperson Anne Guillo said.

"At this time, this matter is before the courts. No further comment will be provided until the matter has been concluded," she added.

Frisch was elected to a third term on council last October.