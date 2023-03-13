Vancouver Island college receives $500K to boost Indigenous trades training
Camosun College has received a $500,000 donation to support Indigenous people who are training in the trades.
The donation from TD Bank will be used to fund an Indigenous coordinator and support program development and outreach for students.
“Indigenous students face unique challenges in pursuing education, and we are committed to providing them with the personalized support they need to succeed,” said Larry Underwood, coordinator of the Indigenous Peoples in Trades Training Initiative at Camosun.
“We are thrilled to receive this funding, as it will not only benefit our students, but also address the growing need for skilled tradespeople in our community and beyond."
The school says the program is an important step toward building a more inclusive and prosperous future for all Canadians.
