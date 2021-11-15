Vancouver Island community declares local state of emergency due to flooding

A Vancouver Island municipality has declared a local state of emergency as a rainstorm batters B.C.’s south coast.

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring says the local emergency order applies to an area around the Meadow Glen Apartments at 6046 Canada Ave. and around the local RCMP detachment because of flooding.

The mayor notes that several roads have been closed due to flooding Monday, including all lanes on the Trans-Canada Highway near Mt. Sicker Road.

Siebring adds that a flood wall is being constructed on Lakes Road at Beaverly Street.

Sandbags are available at the municipality’s public works yard on Sprott Road just east of Highway 1. However, residents must fill the bags themselves with Siebring recommending that people bring their own shovels.

As of Monday morning, thousands of Vancouver Island residents were without power as rainfall warnings and flood watches were in effect for most of the island.