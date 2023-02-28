Vancouver Island community receives $254K grant to protect Indigenous artifacts from natural disasters

In the event of a natural emergency, we're used to planning for the safety of people, buildings and other infrastructure. But those aren't the only items worth saving.

A team of First Nation first responders on Vancouver Island are now learning to protect sacred artifacts in case of emergencies.

About a decade ago, a fire damaged priceless artifacts in Alert Bay, B.C., just off northern Vancouver Island.

Restoration experts scrambled to save the items, which is the type of work that the B.C. Heritage and Emergency Response Network focuses on.

"With climate change, I think it will become much more common, and the focus of the workshops that we’re hoping to get out of this co-development process are not just for cultural institutions," said Shaun Koopman, protective services coordinator with the Strathcona Regional District (SRD).

The regional district has received a $254,000 grant to train more Indigenous first responders on how to rescue artifacts from water or fire damage.

"It is definitely a very unique and progressive initiative," said Koopman. "It's definitely not a traditional activity done under this grant, but this isn't a traditional activity at all."

Five hands-on workshops will be offered to First Nations on Vancouver Island to teach responders how to salvage artifacts threatened by disasters.

"During the atmospheric river event in 2021, my village had experienced their second flood, and through the journey through the first flood and into the second it was recognized how much regalia – how much devastation to the supplies that’s required to create said regalia – was damaged through the flood," said Indigenous planning officer Nicole Norris.

As an emergency management employee, Norris' role is to ensure the artifacts are preserved, whether they're in displays or still being used.

"One of the greatest concerns when having regalia that you wear or masks that you wear, is about contaminated waters, and then, of course, with mold," she said.

Other members of the emergency response network work in places like the Vancouver Art Gallery and Burnaby Museum.

"What they’re trying to do is establish a network of people that are trained to go into areas like Lytton, once it has been deemed safe to do so, to gear up the suits and do the salvage and restoration," said Koopman.