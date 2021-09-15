Vancouver Island COVID-19 cases: B.C. health ministry to provide update

British Columbia’s health ministry will provide an update Wednesday on the latest cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The update is expected to come in a written statement after 2 p.m.

It follows Tuesday’s announcement that 86 new cases of COVID-19 were found the Vancouver Island region. The new cases were among 677 cases found across the province.

There currently 6,165 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 627 active cases in the Vancouver Island region, according to the health ministry.

Island Health identified the locations of 527 active cases Tuesday, including 202 in the South Island, 254 in the Central Island and 71 in the North Island.

Health officials say one new death related to COVID-19 was reported Tuesday in the Northern Health region, bringing the province's pandemic death toll to 1,866.

Since the pandemic began, Island Health has reported 7,413 cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths related to the illness.

There are currently 26 people in hospital for COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including 16 patients in critical care.

As of Tuesday, there were 24 active outbreaks at health-care facilities across the province, including one in the Island Health region.

The outbreak at the Sunset Lodge care home in Victoria has killed six residents and infected 36 people since it was declared on Aug. 27..

As of Tuesday, 86 per cent of British Columbians aged 12 and older have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.4 per cent of eligible people have received two doses.

The province has administered 7,630,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it began its immunization campaign in December.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.