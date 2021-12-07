Vancouver Island COVID-19 cases: Health officials to provide update

British Columbia health officials will provide an update Tuesday on the province's battle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will hold a live news conference Tuesday afternoon.

CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 1:30 p.m.

The health minister says that while there has been a lot of attention paid to the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, the focus should remain on the Delta variant because it continues to have a “profound impact” on people who are not vaccinated.

Dix said the Delta variant is disproportionately affecting those who haven't been vaccinated, including most of the more than 150 people who have been moved from the Northern Health authority to southern hospitals.

The transfers are weighing down the health-care system because many of those people are in critical condition and require teams of health-care workers at every stage of their transport, Dix said Monday.

Health officials identified 197 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region over the weekend. The new cases were among 956 cases found across B.C. since Friday.

There are currently 2,876 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., including 624 active cases in the Island Health region.

Island Health has the second-highest number of active cases in the province behind the Fraser Health region, where 927 cases were active Monday.

Island Health data identified the locations of 511 of the active cases Monday, including 89 in the South Island, 212 in the Central Island and 210 in the North Island.

Health officials say 11 deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the province over the weekend.

Five occurred in Fraser Health, four were confirmed in Northern Health and two were reported in Interior Health.

According to the BC Centre for Disease Control, 37 people are currently in hospital for treatment of COVID-19 on Vancouver Island, including nine patients in critical care.

Since the pandemic began, 2,362 people have died of COVID-19 in B.C., including 124 deaths in the island region.

As of Monday, approximately 85.5 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 82 per cent have received two doses.

Between Nov. 26 and Dec. 2, people who are not vaccinated accounted for 51.4 per cent of the province's COVID-19 cases. Between Nov. 19 and Dec. 2, unvaccinated people also accounted for 61.5 per cent of COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With a file from The Canadian Press