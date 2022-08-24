Vancouver Island dance duo Funkanometry performs in semifinals of 'America's Got Talent'
The Vancouver Island dance duo Funkanometry performed Tuesday night in the semifinals of America's Got Talent and now have a chance to make it to the show finals.
Carlow Rush of Duncan, B.C., and Jacksun Fryer of Nanaimo, B.C., danced to the music of Whitney Houston, Sister Sledge, MC Hammer and Earth, Wind and Fire.
During the performance, the duo took selfies with the judges.
The performance received a standing ovation from the audience but mixed reviews from the judges.
Heidi Klum was the most critical, calling it more like a middle school talent show performance.
"I have to be honest I can’t say that I loved it this time," Klum said.
Simon Cowell came to their defence though. "I'm so happy you're on the show tonight," he said. "We needed you and you're one of my favourites."
Acts will be voted into the final round by viewers. Voting is open to American residents only.
Funkanometry will find out their fate Wednesday night when the results are broadcast.
