Vancouver Island dance duo wow judges on America’s Got Talent

Funkanometry, the Vancouver Island dance duo known for their TikTok dance videos, wowed judges at their audition for America’s Got Talent, which aired Tuesday night.

Jacksun Fryer, 19, from Nanaimo, B.C., and 20-year-old Carlow Rush, of Duncan, B.C., explained to the judges the origins of Funkanometry as like a fusion between funky style mixed with geometric lines when they dance.

Judge Simon Cowell asked them before they performed if they were confident they could win.

"I think we can really give a lot of smiles to the world," Fryer replied. "That’s kind of the soul of Funkanometry – is just positive and I think, with that, it could bring it all the way."

The two-minute performance, which featured songs by Earth, Wind and Fire, as well as Rick James, brought people to their feet and gave them four unanimous yeses from the judges.

"You are fun, original," said Cowell. "My only issue was it wasn’t long enough, the audition."

CTV News will catch up with Funkanometry to discuss what’s next for them on the show on Thursday.