Vancouver Island elementary school closed for 2 days due to health concerns

An elementary school in Gold River, B.C., was shut down for two days this week due to health concerns.

On Tuesday, students were suddenly dismissed from Ray Watkins Elementary School after some staff and students experienced itchiness, redness and welts, the school said in a statement.

Families were told to shower and bathe their kids and to change into clean clothes after returning from school.

The Gold River Health Clinic recommended that families wash clothes that were worn Tuesday and clean bedroom surfaces.

Anyone who still had health concerns after cleaning and showering Tuesday were told to head to a nearby clinic after they had bathed and put on fresh clothes, according to the school.

On Wednesday morning, school administrators said the school would be closed for one more day "out of an abundance of caution" based on Island Health recommendations.

The school added that Island Health does not believe there are significant health risks at Ray Watkins and the school will provide an update as soon as possible.

"Thank you all for your patience as we work to get to the bottom of this," reads the school's website Wednesday.

A little more than 100 students attend Ray Watkins Elementary School.