Vancouver Island emergency room closed due to doctor shortage

A shortage of doctors has forced the temporary closure of the emergency department at a small Vancouver Island hospital.

Island Health officials say the Port McNeill Hospital emergency room will be closed from 7 a.m. on Friday, March 4 until noon on Monday, March 7.

The health authority says the closure was prompted by an "unanticipated temporary physician shortage," and added that new patients will not be admitted to the hospital at this time.

"Island Health was notified on March 3 that the physician scheduled to provide coverage for PMH this upcoming weekend would unexpectedly not be available," Island Health said in a statement late Thursday night.

"Despite immediate and significant effort from local leadership to find alternate physician coverage, physician coverage has not been secured."

Anyone in the Port McNeill area who is experiencing a medical emergency should call 911 or proceed to Port Hardy Hospital, approximately 42 kilometres away, according to Island Health.

Any residents who are unsure whether they need to visit an emergency room are asked to call HealthLink BC by dialing 811.

"Island Health will continue to seek physician coverage and will notify the community of any changes to the situation," the health authority said.

"Island Health acknowledges this is not an ideal situation for the community and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience experienced by this temporary service reduction."