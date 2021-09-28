Vancouver Island father, 39, dies of COVID-19
A father of two in Duncan, B.C., died of COVID-19 on Monday.
Thirty-nine-year-old Joshua Mellor died in hospital weeks after he was put in intensive care with the illness.
He is survived by his wife, Miranda Mellor, and two daughters aged three years old and three months old.
"Josh really loved being a dad to his girls, and a husband to Miranda, these girls were his world," reads a portion of the obituary his family members shared with CTV News.
Mellor was a Red Seal heavy duty mechanic and worked on farms in B.C., Yukon, and in Australia.
"Josh’s passion was farming and everything related. His summers were spent making hay and fixing equipment," reads his obituary.
Last week, his partner spoke with CTV News, urging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
While she is vaccinated, her husband was hesitant to receive the shots.
"If you’re not going to do it for yourself, think about your family," said Miranda on Sept. 21. "Who would take care of your kids if you fall very sick?"
His family thanks the staff at the Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria for caring for Josh while he received intensive care.
