Vancouver Island film industry keeps close eye on Hollywood writers strike

Film industry experts on Vancouver Island are keeping a close watch on the writers strike in Hollywood.

The Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission is hoping for a quick resolution so it can attract more productions this summer.

The commission says the region is seeing a slower production season than usual, with only a few projects in the works.

The organization says it's not sure if the strike is to blame and says the full impact of it won't be know for at least another month.

Island-based projects that have a finished script already – such as "Reginald the Vampire" – should be unaffected by the strike, along with Canadian production and reality shows.

"Our biggest customer is L.A., and the big studios and streaming services out of L.A., so [the strike] could have a significant impact should it go on for more than a few months," said film commissioner Kathleen Gilbert with the Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission.

"However, we have a lot of people who are asking us for packages right now with the hopes that this will be settled and we can get back to normal by summer," she said.

Members of the Writer's Guild of America walked off the job Tuesday.

They say they aren't getting their fair share of revenue from streaming services.

The last time a Hollywood writers strike occurred was in 2007, and it lasted about three months.