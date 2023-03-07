Vancouver Island had one of the highest rates of overdose deaths in B.C. last month

The BC Coroners Service has released its latest data on overdose deaths in the province.

Throughout the month of January, at least 211 people died of toxic drug overdoses in the province, including 39 people who died in the Island Health region.

Of that total, 11 overdose deaths were recorded in southern Vancouver Island, 18 were confirmed in central Vancouver Island and 10 were reported in northern Vancouver Island.

While southern Vancouver Island had one of the lowest toxic drug death rates in the province last month, northern Vancouver Island had one of the highest.

Southern Vancouver Island saw an illicit drug toxicity death rate of 29.5 per 100,000 people in January, while central Vancouver Island reported a rate of 69.5, and northern Vancouver Island recorded a rate of 85.2

"While the largest number of deaths continues to be reported in the major urban areas of Vancouver, Surrey and Greater Victoria, the health service delivery areas with the highest rates of death in January were Vancouver, North Vancouver Island, Northern Interior, Central Vancouver Island and Northwest," said the BC Coroners Service in a release Tuesday.

Vancouver Coastal Health led the province with an illicit drug toxicity death rate of 64 per 100,000 people in January, followed by Island Health with a rate of 52.

Across the province, an average of 6.8 people died of toxic drug overdoses every day in the month of January.

"Once again, our agency is reporting on preventable losses of life in heart-breaking numbers," said B.C. chief coroner Lisa Lapointe in a statement Monday.

"We are nearing the seventh anniversary of the declaration of the public-health emergency into substance-related harms, and the drug-poisoning crisis continues to cost lives and communities at an unprecedented rate," she said.

The coroners service says it is encouraged by the province's recent promises to addresses the overdose crisis, such as decriminalizing small amounts of illicit substances and increased availability of treatment and recovery options.

However, the coroners service stresses the health issue is urgent.

"Individuals and communities across the province need to come together with open minds and open hearts to turn the tide on this public health emergency," said Lapointe.