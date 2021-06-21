Vancouver Island heat wave to last through weekend: Environment Canada

Environment Canada says a heat wave will linger over B.C.’s south coast this week, resulting in temperatures five to 10 degrees above seasonal for much of Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands.

The weather service issued special weather statements Monday morning for Greater Victoria, East Vancouver Island, Inland Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, Sunshine Coast and parts of the B.C. mainland.

Environment Canada says a ridge of warm temperatures will shift inland late Tuesday, providing slightly cooler midweek temperatures. The ridge will rebuild starting Thursday, however, bringing with it more hot and dry weather for the island region.

Environment Canada is predicting temperatures of 27 C for Greater Victoria on Monday, dipping to 22 C on Wednesday before climbing to 30 C on Saturday.

Temperatures in Nanaimo and the Cowichan Valley are expected to hit 31 C on Monday, dropping to 23 on Wednesday before returning to 31 on Saturday.

The skies are expected to remain clear all week, resulting in a very high UV index for much of the island region.