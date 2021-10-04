Vancouver Island highway reopens to single-lane traffic after rockslide

A Vancouver Island highway is down to single-lane alternating traffic after a rockslide closed the roadway between Campbell River and Gold River overnight.

The B.C transportation ministry reported the slide on Highway 28 west of Campbell River shortly after midnight.

Work crews were dispatched to scene near Cedar Creek Road, on the eastern shore of Upper Campbell Lake, approximately 27 kilometres west of Campbell River.

The highway was reopened to single-lane traffic just before 3:30 a.m.

Workers remained on scene to clear debris Monday morning.