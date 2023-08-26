Vancouver Island hiking group reunites WWII memorabilia with soldier's son

During his weekly hikes, Bill Dancer searches for anything unusual, from unique fungus to rare flowers. But sometimes, he finds something unexpected.

“What we found mostly is cell phones,” the 86-year-old says.

Which Bill — and the members of the Eccentric Hikers group — end up easily returning.

But the beat-up glasses case that one of the other Eccentrics found, was a first.

“The contents was definitely unusual,” Bill says.

The case contained a pair of rings and a bunch of war memorabilia, including pins and badges from a uniform.

“I have every respect for the military,” Bill says.

Bill grew-up in England during the Second World War and remembers soldiers marching past his home, and a bomb exploding near his school.

“All we heard was a swoosh. Big bang,” Bill recalls before laughing. “And then the ceiling came down.”

So Bill knew the personal items the Eccentrics found would be priceless.

“It obviously means something to someone,” Bill says.

So Bill volunteered to take it to the Saanich police station, where Constable Markus Anastasiades began investigating.

“I was very determined to find out whose this was,” Markus says.

After noticing the contents include a bracelet featuring a barely legible last name and regimental number, Markus found an obituary for a Lieutenant Arthur Goff — which led to reconnecting the items with the soldier’s son.

“It means quite a bit to us,” Jim Goff says.

Jim doesn’t know how the items went missing during his sister’s recent move, but he has no doubt his dad served at Juno Beach during D-Day.

“It was one of those times in his life he wanted to forget,” Jim says.

Because his dad barely spoke about his experiences during the war, his memorabilia is an enduring reminder of Arthur’s long life of distinguished service.

“I’m proud of him,” Jim says.

Which brings us back to Bill, who’s grateful for all the people whose sacrifices led to the war ending. He remembers celebrating as a boy at the local sweet shop on V-E Day.

“I roared down there, buying as many sweets as I could!” Bill says, adding that after years of sugar rationing, it tasted like the best candy ever.

And the best thing for Jim — why he’s so grateful for the Eccentrics’ thoughtfulness, and Markus’ diligence — is having his dad’s rings returned.

“Because my mom did give them to my dad just before they got married in ‘42,” Jim says,

looking at a black and white photograph of his mom Olive standing next to Arthur in uniform.

While the pins and badges reunited with Arthur’s family are reminders of the Lieutenant’s accomplishments during conflict, only the ring from his wife Olive is a reminder of who they were actually fighting for.