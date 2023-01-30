Vancouver Island hotel promotes sexual positivity with Valentine's Day 'nooner' package

A Vancouver Island hotel is bringing back its afternoon stay packages to encourage romantic rendezvous this Valentine's Day.

Hotel Zed says it aims to promote sexual positivity with its "Nooner" stays in Victoria and Tofino, B.C. The special afternoon packages start at $69 for a three-hour stay from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 14.

Guests at the hotel's Tofino location can also visit the "Shaggin' Wagon," a 1978 Chevrolet G20 conversion van, which the company is rolling out as a "sensual backdrop for boudoir-esque photos and throwback-style dates."

The Tofino hotel's restaurant, ROAR Tofino, is offering an "Apres Nooner" feature platter for the occasion, which includes chocolate-covered strawberries and freshly shucked oysters for $69.

"Hotel Zed’s Nooner has always been about rebelling against boring Valentine’s Day traditions and having fun," Mandy Farmer, president and CEO of Hotel Zed and Accent Inns, said in a release Monday.

"Nothing represents the 70s better than the iconic Shag Wagon, so we thought why not?" she added. "It was a vehicle that pushed the boundaries of what was acceptable at the time. It rebelled against the ordinary."

Hotel Zed, which also operates a location in Kelowna, B.C., says it will donate $1 to Good Night Out, a non-profit sexual violence prevention society, for every guest who snaps a photo with the van or in a Hotel Zed lobby and posts it to social media with the hashtag #ZedShagginWagon.

"This year’s Nooner Shaggin’ Wagon deal encourages sex-positivity, encourages others to start the conversation," said Farmer. "We recognize the countless forms of sexuality and expression as a natural and healthy part of being a human being."