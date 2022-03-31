Vancouver Island library strike closes 4 more branches

Four dozen librarians were off the job across Vancouver Island on Thursday amid a second day of strike action against the Vancouver Island Regional Library system.

Four branches were closed Thursday as picket lines went up outside the Nanaimo Harbourfront, Cumberland, South Cowichan (Mill Bay) and Qualicum Beach branches.

All other VIRL branches were operating without the 48 librarians employed by the system.

VIRL operates 39 branches on Vancouver Island, the southern Gulf Islands, Haida Gwaii and Bella Coola.

On Monday, picket lines formed outside closed branches in Comox, Ladysmith, Parksville and Sooke.

The B.C. General Employees’ Union says it has been over a week since the VIRL made the union an offer to avert the looming job action.

The union and VIRL have been unable to reach an agreement on wage increases after a previous contract expired in December 2020.

The union says librarians are seeking a deal that aligns their compensation with other regional library systems in the province and reflects the rising cost of living across Vancouver Island.

VIRL says it offered the union a four-year proposal within the union's specified wage range on March 22, but says the union rejected the proposal and is now seeking "an unspecified increase."

The employer is asking the union to reconsider its latest proposal and suspend the strike.