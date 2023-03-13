Vancouver Island major crimes unit investigating suspicious death in Sooke

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is investigating after a man died of injuries sustained in a remote area near Sooke.

Paramedics notified the Sooke RCMP around 9:45 p.m. Sunday that a man required medical attention in the 8500-block of West Coast Road, near Otter Point, according to a statement Monday from the major crimes unit.

When Mounties arrived at the scene, they confirmed the man was dead, police said.

"Preliminary investigations revealed the man was likely injured in a remote wilderness area near Jordan River," according to the statement.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation into the man's death, with assistance from the Sooke RCMP.

"The investigation is still in it’s infancy but police have no information to indicate that there is an ongoing threat or risk to the general public," said B.C. RCMP Sgt. Chris Manseau.

"The public can expect to see an increase in police activity in the area of Sooke and Otter Point over the next few days while the investigation takes place."

Police did not provide details about the age or identity of the man who died, nor about the manner of injuries he sustained.