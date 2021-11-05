Vancouver Island man among 6 arrested in multi-year investigation of Brothers Keepers gang

A provincial task force that focuses on disrupting the operations of a gang calling itself the "Brothers Keepers" arrested a Vancouver Island man with ties to the criminal organization.

Police arrested 21-year-old Andrew Miguel Best, who they say is "from Vancouver Island."

Best is facing charges related to drug trafficking, conspiring to traffic a controlled substance, and trafficking a controlled substance for the benefit of a criminal organization.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU-BC) says Best is one of six people who have been charged with similar offences following a three-year investigation into the Brothers Keepers.

"One of these investigations gathered substantial evidence related to the interprovincial drug trafficking network of an alleged executive member of the Brothers Keepers, including their aggressive expansion of drug distribution territory from the Lower Mainland to Vancouver Island and the Kamloops area," said the CFSEU-BC in a release Thursday.

Throughout the course of the investigation, which began in 2018, police say seven search warrants were executed at locations across the province.

During the searches, a combined 11 kilograms of drugs – including cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine – were seized, as well as laboratory equipment and "precursor chemicals" used for producing drugs.

A loaded pistol and over $50,000 in cash were also seized.

Best was the only individual from Vancouver Island, while the other five people facing charges are from Vancouver and Surrey.

"CFSEU-BC continues to work with our partner agencies to ensure a collaborative provincial law enforcement effort to tackle gangs, firearms, opioid trafficking and organized crime violence," said Asst. Commissioner Manny Mann, chief officer of the CFSEU-BC.

"Together, law enforcement will suppress, disrupt, and take long term enforcement action against groups like the Brothers Keepers who show such wanton disregard for the well-being of British Columbians."

The CFSEU-BC says it's likely other police agencies will be making announcements related to the investigation.