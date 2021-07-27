Vancouver Island man plans to buy goats, fix barn after million-dollar lottery win
A Vancouver Island hobby farmer is going shopping for goats after winning a million dollars in a B.C. Lotto Max draw.
Robert de Haas of Courtenay, B.C. thought the million-dollar jackpot figure was missing a decimal point when he first saw his winnings, according to a statement provided to the BC Lottery Corporation.
“I was at the Shell gas station in Courtenay just checking my tickets, and it was the last one I checked,” de Haas said.
“There was a guy standing behind me and he asked if he just saw right,” he said. “To be honest, at first I thought there was a decimal.”
The Courtenay man, who bought the winning ticket at the Peninsula Co-op in Campbell River, said his wife didn’t believe him when he told her the news.
“I had to take a screenshot from when I checked it on my phone and send it to her,” he told the BCLC.
De Haas said that in addition to buying some more goats, he intends to rebuild the barn he owns with his wife. The rest of the winnings will be set aside for retirement.
