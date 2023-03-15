Vancouver Island named one of the most beautiful places in the world: CNN

Vancouver Island has been named one of the most beautiful places in the world, according to U.S.-based news network CNN.

On March 8, CNN released its list of top 25 most beautiful places in the world for 2023.

Vancouver Island was the only Canadian destination to make the list, and stood shoulder to shoulder with other locales like Rotorua in New Zealand, Petra in Jordan, Positano in Italy and Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China.

CNN seemed most interested in Vancouver Island's natural appeals, highlighting its many forms of wildlife, like Roosevelt elk and orcas, and eco-tourism.

"With over 2,000 miles (3,220 kilometres) of coastline, almost 10,000 lakes and acres of soaring mountains, Vancouver Island is like Canada in miniature," wrote CNN.

"Its surfing is world-class, while visitors can join a summer boat tour for possible orca sightings," the network added. "Land lovers have plenty to appreciate about the backtrails criss-crossing the island, encouraging exploration by bike or on foot."

It's not the first time Vancouver Island was recognized on the global stage this year.

In January, travel website Conde Nast Traveler named Vancouver Island as one of the top 16 "island vacations" in the world.