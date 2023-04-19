Vancouver Island property selling off life-sized animatronic dinosaurs
Several animatronic dinosaurs from a private collection on Vancouver Island will be hitting the auction block next month.
The collection includes a stegosaurus, a triceratops and a large Tyrannosaurus rex, which currently overlooks Highway 19 on the Lantzville property.
"It's huge," says Able Auctions manager Brett Johnson of the 12-metre T-rex. "You can't put this outside the front door of your business because it's about 40 feet long."
A talking tree and an electric train will also be listed in the online auction that is part of a liquidation sale after the property owner was unable to convince the District of Lantzville to let him turn his property into a theme park.
Able Auctions says this will be the company's second dinosaur auction.
"When we did it before, they were selling from a couple thousand dollars to $20,000 or $50,000," says Johnson.
The bidding will start at $25 and the buyers will set the benchmarks from there.
The auction house will hold an in-person preview of the items in Lantzville on May 24.
The online auction will start at 9 a.m. May 25.
