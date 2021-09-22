Vancouver Island records 1 COVID-19 death, 79 new cases

British Columbia health officials identified 79 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The cases were among 759 new cases found in B.C. over the past 24 hours, according to a statement from the provincial Health Ministry.

There are now 5,458 active COVID-19 cases in B.C., including 636 active cases in the Vancouver Island region.

Island Health data identified the locations of 563 active cases Wednesday, including 339 in the South Island, 180 in the Central Island and 44 in the North Island.

Ten more people in the province have died from the disease, the ministry announced Wednesday.

One death was recorded in the Island Health region, two were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, and seven were in the Fraser Health region.

Since the pandemic began, 1,910 people in B.C. have died of COVID-19, including 59 people in the Island Health region.

Thirty-five people are in hospital with COVID-19 on Vancouver Island – 20 of them in critical care, according to the BC Centre for Disease Control.

There are currently 23 active outbreaks at B.C. health-care facilities, including one on Vancouver Island.

On Sunday, Island Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak after two cases of the coronavirus were detected at the Victoria Chinatown Care Centre.

Approximately 87.1 per cent of eligible British Columbians have now received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.7 per cent have received two doses.

The province has administered 7,739,828 doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it began its immunizing campaign in December.