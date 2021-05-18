Vancouver Island records 12 new COVID-19 cases

Provincial health officials identified 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Tuesday.

The new cases were among 411 cases found across British Columbia over the past 24 hours.

The province has now confirmed 140,075 cases since the pandemic began, including 4,953 in the Vancouver Island region.

Two more people in B.C. have died of COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday, bringing the province’s pandemic death toll to 1,650.

The province has now administered 2,566,936 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 131,837 secondary doses.

